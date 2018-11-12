Soccer: Juventus march on with 2-0 win at Milan

Rome, November 12 - Juventus's impressive form as they seek to notch an eighth consecutive Serie A title continued on Sunday when they beat AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro thanks to goals by Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo. Former Juve forward Gonzalo Higuain missed a penalty and was sent off in the closing stages for dissent after getting a yellow card for a foul. Juve have 34 points from 12 games, six more than second-placed Napoli, who came from behind to beat Genoa 2-1 on Saturday. Inter's title hopes took a knock when they were thrashed 4-1 at Atalanta in Sunday's early game. Inter are third with 25 points, three more than fourth-placed Lazio, who were held 1-1 at Sassuolo. Milan are one point further back. AS Roma, sixth, thumped Sampdoria 4-1 at home. Former Italy boss Gian Piero Ventura quit as boss of Chievo despite the basement side earning their first point since he took over a month ago with a 2-2 draw with Bologna.