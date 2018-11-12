Libya summit: seeking Sarraj, Haftar compromise -Conte

Rome, November 12 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said Italy is hoping to contribute to a compromise between Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, whose Libyan National Army controls much of the east of the country, with the conference it is hosting in Palermo on Monday and Tuesday. "I expect Haftar to attend," Conte said in an interview published in Monday's edition of La Stampa. "His vision certainly does not match that of Prime Minister Sarraj. "But Mandela observed that compromise is the art of leadership and you make compromises with your opponents, not your friends".