Rome transport-company referendum fails to reach quorum

Rome, November 12 - A referendum on the future of Rome's troubled public-transport company ATAC failed to reach quorum on Sunday, with just 16.3% of the almost 2.4 million voters in the capital casting a ballot. The referendum asked the Romans whether they wanted the city's public-transport services to be put out to tender. Over 70% of the people who bothered to make the trip to their local polling station voted yes. "ATAC will remain in the hands of the citizens," said Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, whose 5-Star Movement (M5S) had called for a no vote. The promoters of the vote said that they will appeal against the decision to invalidate the outcome, arguing there should be no quorum as it was an advisory referendum.
