Domenica 11 Novembre 2018 | 15:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
We could block EU activities says Salvini

We could block EU activities says Salvini

 
Rome
Roman pusher arrested over teen's rape, homicide

Roman pusher arrested over teen's rape, homicide

 
Rome
Raggi acquitted in appointment case

Raggi acquitted in appointment case

 
Naples
3 attackers given 9 yrs for stabbing 17-yr-old

3 attackers given 9 yrs for stabbing 17-yr-old

 
Bologna
Student caught with drugs at school by sniffer dog

Student caught with drugs at school by sniffer dog

 
Florence
Men non guilty of beating taxi driver, 'legitimate defense'

Men non guilty of beating taxi driver, 'legitimate defense'

 
Turin
High-speed rail project urgent - Piedmont president

High-speed rail project urgent - Piedmont president

 
Rome
Italy top for non-EU tourists - ENIT

Italy top for non-EU tourists - ENIT

 
Milan
Boy, 5, home alone with 10 dogs

Boy, 5, home alone with 10 dogs

 
Cagliari
Teacher targeted with missiles by students

Teacher targeted with missiles by students

 
Boy, 16, stabs boy, 15, in classroom

Boy, 16, stabs boy, 15, in classroom

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
ospedale pediatrico bari

Bari, 8 casi di morbillo in ospedale: infezioni a catena da figlio di «no vax»

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Lecce, 70enne in ospedale:«Ho una carota nelle parti intime»Gioco erotico o sevizia?

Lecce, 70enne in ospedale:
«Ho una carota nelle parti intime». Gioco erotico o sevizia?

Influenza, a Bari in coma 59enne: primo caso di quest'anno in Italia

Influenza, a Bari in coma 59enne: primo caso di quest'anno in Italia

Bari, ogni giorno rubate 19 auto: seconda solo alla Bat

Bari, ogni giorno rubate 19 auto: seconda solo alla Bat

ospedale pediatrico bari

Bari, 8 casi di morbillo in ospedale: infezioni a catena da figlio di «no vax»

Bari, ogni giorno rubate 19 auto: seconda solo alla Bat

Bari, ogni giorno rubate 19 auto: seconda solo alla Bat

Irsina, incidente sul lavoro: 61enne schiacciato dal suo trattore

Irsina, incidente sul lavoro: 61enne muore schiacciato dal suo trattore

Gli Stati Uniti hanno Michelle, noi abbiamo Virginia e Chiara

Gli Stati Uniti hanno Michelle, noi abbiamo Virginia e Chiara

Xylella, nuovo monitoraggio in zona ulivi monumentali

Xylella, nuovo monitoraggio in zona ulivi monumentali

Milan

We could block EU activities says Salvini

Deputy premier accused Malta of giving migrants petrol, compass

We could block EU activities says Salvini

Milan, November 11 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Sunday that Italy could hinder European Union activities in protest at being 'jerked around' over the handling of migrants. "We have shown that we know how to defend our borders and, in the eventual case it is necessary, we will also show that we can block European budgets and activities as long as Europe and some individual countries jerk the Italian people around," Salvini said. On Saturday Salvini, who has spearheaded Italy's tough stance on asylum seekers that has seen migrant-rescue ships denied access to the nation's ports, accused Malta of giving petrol and a compass to a boat with migrants on board and directing them towards the island of Lampedusa. He said that this was "another hostile act" after allegations French officials crossed the Italian border to drop off migrants on the other side.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati