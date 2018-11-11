Raggi acquitted in appointment case

Rome, November 11 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has been cleared by a court of charges of making false statements about a senior appointment. "Two years of dirt have been swept away," said Raggi, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). The case regarded the appointment of Renato Marra as Rome's tourism chief. Marra is the brother of Raffaele Marra, the former head of the city's personnel who was once widely considered the right-hand man of Raggi. Raffaele Marra is on trial in an unrelated corruption case.