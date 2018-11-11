Domenica 11 Novembre 2018 | 11:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Raggi acquitted in appointment case

Raggi acquitted in appointment case

 
Naples
3 attackers given 9 yrs for stabbing 17-yr-old

3 attackers given 9 yrs for stabbing 17-yr-old

 
Bologna
Student caught with drugs at school by sniffer dog

Student caught with drugs at school by sniffer dog

 
Florence
Men non guilty of beating taxi driver, 'legitimate defense'

Men non guilty of beating taxi driver, 'legitimate defense'

 
Turin
High-speed rail project urgent - Piedmont president

High-speed rail project urgent - Piedmont president

 
Rome
Italy top for non-EU tourists - ENIT

Italy top for non-EU tourists - ENIT

 
Milan
Boy, 5, home alone with 10 dogs

Boy, 5, home alone with 10 dogs

 
Cagliari
Teacher targeted with missiles by students

Teacher targeted with missiles by students

 
Boy, 16, stabs boy, 15, in classroom

Boy, 16, stabs boy, 15, in classroom

 
Vinci
Worker falls off factory roof

Worker falls off factory roof

 
Naples
Naples labor inspectorate official arrested for corruption

Naples labor inspectorate official arrested for corruption

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Lecce, 70enne in ospedale:«Ho una carota nelle parti intime»Gioco erotico o sevizia?

Lecce, 70enne in ospedale:
«Ho una carota nelle parti intime». Gioco erotico o sevizia?

Influenza, a Bari in coma 59enne: primo caso di quest'anno in Italia

Influenza, a Bari in coma 59enne: primo caso di quest'anno in Italia

ospedale pediatrico bari

Bari, 8 casi di morbillo in ospedale: infezioni a catena da figlio di «no vax»

Nigeriano sventa furto in un supermercato in Puglia, titolare lo assume

Nigeriano sventa furto in un supermercato in Puglia, titolare lo assume

ospedale pediatrico bari

Bari, 8 casi di morbillo in ospedale: infezioni a catena da figlio di «no vax»

Marsiglia, ultimo saluto a Simona Carpignano: le sue ceneri sparse in mare

Marsiglia, ultimo saluto a Simona Carpignano: il suo corpo sarà cremato

Bari, ogni giorno rubate 19 auto: seconda solo alla Bat

Bari, ogni giorno rubate 19 auto: seconda solo alla Bat

Irsina, incidente sul lavoro: 61enne schiacciato dal suo trattore

Irsina, incidente sul lavoro: 61enne muore schiacciato dal suo trattore

Lecce, arrestata ladra di biciclette: le caricava di nascosto in auto

Lecce, arrestata ladra di biciclette: le caricava di nascosto in auto

Rome

Raggi acquitted in appointment case

Two years of dirt swept away says Rome Mayor

Raggi acquitted in appointment case

Rome, November 11 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has been cleared by a court of charges of making false statements about a senior appointment. "Two years of dirt have been swept away," said Raggi, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). The case regarded the appointment of Renato Marra as Rome's tourism chief. Marra is the brother of Raffaele Marra, the former head of the city's personnel who was once widely considered the right-hand man of Raggi. Raffaele Marra is on trial in an unrelated corruption case.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati