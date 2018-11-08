Asia Bibi protection asked by House panel

Sabato 10 Novembre 2018 | 11:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Naples
3 attackers given 9 yrs for stabbing 17-yr-old

3 attackers given 9 yrs for stabbing 17-yr-old

 
Bologna
Student caught with drugs at school by sniffer dog

Student caught with drugs at school by sniffer dog

 
Florence
Men non guilty of beating taxi driver, 'legitimate defense'

Men non guilty of beating taxi driver, 'legitimate defense'

 
Turin
High-speed rail project urgent - Piedmont president

High-speed rail project urgent - Piedmont president

 
Rome
Italy top for non-EU tourists - ENIT

Italy top for non-EU tourists - ENIT

 
Milan
Boy, 5, home alone with 10 dogs

Boy, 5, home alone with 10 dogs

 
Cagliari
Teacher targeted with missiles by students

Teacher targeted with missiles by students

 
Boy, 16, stabs boy, 15, in classroom

Boy, 16, stabs boy, 15, in classroom

 
Vinci
Worker falls off factory roof

Worker falls off factory roof

 
Naples
Naples labor inspectorate official arrested for corruption

Naples labor inspectorate official arrested for corruption

 
Trieste
Trieste municipality proposes 30% limit on foreign students

Trieste municipality proposes 30% limit on foreign students

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Terremoto ad Altamura: scossa di magnitudo 3.5 avvertita in tutta la provincia

Terremoto, trema Altamura (magnitudo 3,5): scosse avvertite da Bari a Matera «Nessun danno»

Lecce, 70enne in ospedale:«Ho una carota nelle parti intime»Gioco erotico o sevizia?

Lecce, 70enne in ospedale:
«Ho una carota nelle parti intime». Gioco erotico o sevizia?

Nigeriano sventa furto in un supermercato in Puglia, titolare lo assume

Nigeriano sventa furto in un supermercato in Puglia, titolare lo assume

Noci, attenti ai lupi: è allarme nelle campagne del sud est barese

Noci, attenti ai lupi: è allarme nelle campagne del sud est barese

Lecce, prima città in Italia per ricerche di escort

Lecce, prima città in Italia per ricerche di escort

Terremoto ad Altamura: scossa di magnitudo 3.5 avvertita in tutta la provincia

Terremoto, trema Altamura (magnitudo 3,5): scosse avvertite da Bari a Matera «Nessun danno»

Nigeriano sventa furto in un supermercato in Puglia, titolare lo assume

Nigeriano sventa furto in un supermercato in Puglia, titolare lo assume

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Influenza, a Bari in coma 59enne: primo caso di quest'anno in Italia

Influenza, a Bari in coma 59enne: primo caso di quest'anno in Italia

Ex Ilva, sindacati: anomalie su assunzioni e esuberi

Ex Ilva, sindacati: anomalie su assunzioni e esuberi

Rome

Asia Bibi protection asked by House panel

Pakistani Christian woman stopped from leaving country

Asia Bibi protection asked by House panel

Rome, November 8 - The Lower House foreign affairs committee on Thursday approved a resolution to protect Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman condemned to death by hanging for blasphemy eight years ago but recently acquitted by the Supreme Court, but who cannot leave the country because of fundamentalist Islamic protests, and her family. Bibi's husband on Tuesday appealed to Italy for help in getting out of Pakistan. "I ask the Italian government and make an appeal: help us get out of Pakistan, me and my family, because we are in danger", he said. Ashiq Masih made his appeal in a video message to the Aiuto all Chiesa che Soffre (Help A Suffering Church) group. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said in reply that the government was working with other western countries "with discretion" to help Bibi and her family leave Pakistan. "We are working on it with other western countries, with discretion to avert problems on the ground for the family that wants to have a future," he said. "I can assure you that I, as a minister but also as a League member, care that woman and children who risk their lives should have a future". As well as being interior minister, Salvini is deputy premier and leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, one of the two government partners along with he anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) of the other deputy premier, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati