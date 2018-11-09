Boy, 5, home alone with 10 dogs

3 attackers given 9 yrs for stabbing 17-yr-old
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
Milan
09 Novembre 2018
Milan, November 9 - Two Italian parents left their five-year-old boy alone in the house with only 10 dogs for company amid their excrement, Il Giorno newspaper said Friday. The boy has now been entrusted to social services. The incident happened at Livigno near Sondrio north of Milan. The paper said the boy's room was "full" of dog poo.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su