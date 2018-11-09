Sabato 10 Novembre 2018 | 03:07

Naples
3 attackers given 9 yrs for stabbing 17-yr-old

Bologna
Student caught with drugs at school by sniffer dog

Florence
Men non guilty of beating taxi driver, 'legitimate defense'

Turin
High-speed rail project urgent - Piedmont president

Rome
Italy top for non-EU tourists - ENIT

Milan
Boy, 5, home alone with 10 dogs

Cagliari
Teacher targeted with missiles by students

Boy, 16, stabs boy, 15, in classroom

Vinci
Worker falls off factory roof

Naples
Naples labor inspectorate official arrested for corruption

Trieste
Trieste municipality proposes 30% limit on foreign students

Terremoto ad Altamura: scossa di magnitudo 3.5 avvertita in tutta la provincia

Lecce, 70enne in ospedale:«Ho una carota nelle parti intime»Gioco erotico o sevizia?

Nigeriano sventa furto in un supermercato in Puglia, titolare lo assume

Noci, attenti ai lupi: è allarme nelle campagne del sud est barese

Lecce, prima città in Italia per ricerche di escort

Nigeriano sventa furto in un supermercato in Puglia, titolare lo assume

Bari, Claudio Baglioni vince perché dopo 50 anni è ancora "Al Centro" della musica italiana

«Zero al Sud», l'incredibile risultato del federalismo

Room 'full of dog poo'

Milan, November 9 - Two Italian parents left their five-year-old boy alone in the house with only 10 dogs for company amid their excrement, Il Giorno newspaper said Friday. The boy has now been entrusted to social services. The incident happened at Livigno near Sondrio north of Milan. The paper said the boy's room was "full" of dog poo.

