3 attackers given 9 yrs for stabbing 17-yr-old

Naples, November 9 - The Naples juvenile court on Friday sentenced three young attackers of a 17-year-old to nine years and three months in prison. The victim, named Arturo, was attacked, stabbed and seriously injured by a gang of youths in Naples on December 18, 2017. The prosecutor had asked for 12 years in prison for one of the youths and 16 for the other two. The three reportedly refused to answer questions on the identity of the fourth member of the gang involved in the incident.