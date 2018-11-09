Naples labor inspectorate official arrested for corruption

Naples, November 9 - A high-ranking ministry official from the Naples Inter-Regional Inspectorate of Labor, Renato Pingue, has been arrested on corruption charges. He has been accused of corruption for an act against his official duties in collusion with an entrepreneur. He has been placed under house arrest and carabinieri have placed under preventative seizure assets worth a million euros in the Naples, Avellino and Salerno provinces believed to have been obtained through extorting numerous workers.