Universiade: Accord signed for Fisciano Olympic village

SALERNO, NOVEMBER 9 - Domenico Apicella, president of the Campania Region Agency for the Right to University Study (ADISURC) on Friday morning signed an agreement with the commissioner of the 2019 Universiade World University Games, Gianluca Basile, for the use of the University of Salerno's student residences and dining hall during the Games. The signing was attended by CUSI President Lorenzo Lentini, ADISURC General Director Ciro Romaniello, and Universiade commission manager Annapaola Voto. Apicella said the accord allows for an "actual Olympic village". "We will make 1,600 lodgings available and our dining hall, without taking anything away from the students," he said. "We will make different menus divided by type and nationality, as requested by FISU," he said. A student relocation programme will start on Monday for 304 students who will be housed in two four-star hotels in Avellino from June 1 through July 31, with a free transport service provided by the Regional Agency for the Universiade (ARU). "We will try to contain disruption and that's why we studied an alternative," Basile said.