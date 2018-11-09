Universiade: UNISA stadium renovation plan presented

SALERNO, NOVEMBER 9 - University of Salerno rector Aurelio Tommasetti presented the plan for the upgrade of the field at the UNISA Pasquale Vittoria stadium in Fisciano for the 2019 Universiade World University Games, and said work would be completed within 201 days. The renovation work will cost about 802,000 euros and will be financed by the University of Salerno and the Regional Agency for the Universiade (ARU). Tommasetti explained in detail the various renovations that will be made to the stadium, which will be used as a soccer training field during the Games. The project includes installation of a synthetic field, renovation of the track and field for the long jump and triple jump, renovation of the lighting system for the track and field, and renovation of the locker rooms with a new internal arrangement along the track. "We believed from the start in this sporting event," Tommasetti said. "It will also be an opportunity to provide renovated sporting structures to the area. We added an investment of 4.7 million euros to the co-financing of 1.9 million received by ARU," he said. The University of Salerno is also providing for the renovation of sporting structures at the Baronissi campus, where fencing matches will be held. Universiade Commissioner Gianluca Basile said renovation projects would take place at 63 sporting venues in Campania. In the Academic Senate room of the University of Salerno, Basile signed an agreement with the Salerno University Sports Centre (CUS) making the sporting venues available. "We have faced various difficulties, but now we are moving forward rapidly," Basile said. "There isn't a plan B. Luckily the venues are already built, so we will move forward based on the timelines," Basile said. Also in attendance at the the presentation of the stadium renovation project were Fisciano Mayor Vincenzo Sessa, CUSI President Lorenzo Lentini, Salernitana soccer team sporting director Angelo Fabiani, and journalist Gianfranco Coppola, vice president of the Italian Sporting Press Union (USSI).