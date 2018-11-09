Atlantia 9-mt profits 15% down

Rome, November 9 - The Benetton-controlled Atlantia group, which controls highway company Autostrade, on Friday posted nine-month profits 15% down at 744 million euros. This was due, it said, to the allocation of some 350 million euros in charges related to the August 14 bridge collapse in Genoa that killed 43 people. The group's EBITDA was 3% at 2.913 billion euros. The EBIT was 13% down at 1.654 billion. Autostrade lost two million euros after its tolls in Genoa were stopped. Atlantia said it would pay out a dividend in May.