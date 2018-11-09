Do sums on forecasts before EC reply - Tria

Rome, November 9 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Friday Italy must do its sums again to confirm its deficit, debt and growth forecasts before sending its budget reply to the European Commission by November 13. He said time was short but "it will take time to assess whether we need to change them". Italy says it will have a budget deficit of 2.4% next year if it implements the budget it has planned. The EC says that budget would push the deficit to 3.1%. Growth forecasts made by Italy and the EC are also different, with Brussels predicting slower growth than Rome expects with its "expansive" package.