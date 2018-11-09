Positive Italy result in everyone's interest - Centeno

Rome, November 9 - A "positive result" in budget talks between Italy and Europe is "in everyone's interest", Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said after talks with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria Friday. Centeno also said there were "no doubts" about Italy's place in the euro and the 2019 budget should demonstrate that. Tria reiterated that EU doubts on the budget were not founded on "the real content of the budget".