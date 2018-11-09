Soccer: Balotelli, Belotti miss Italy call-up again

Rome, November 9 - Mario Balotelli and Andrea Belotti were again left out Friday of Roberto Mancini's Azzurrri squad to face Portugal in the Nations League and the USA in a friendly. Brescia's Sandro Tonali, Sassuolo's Stefano Sensi and Hoffenheim's Vincenzo Grifo got their first call-ups. Returning to the national squad were Mattia De Sciglio, Daniele Rugani and Leonardo Pavoletti. The squad will be made official shortly. Italy recently impressed in a win over Poland that averted relegation in the Nations League.