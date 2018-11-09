Man kills elderly mother

Raggi lied to avoid having to quit - prosecutor
09 Novembre 2018
Bologna, November 9 - A man was arrested in Bologna Friday on suspicion of murdering his elderly mother. The woman was initially thought to have died a natural death. The man confessed to strangling his mother, 85-year-old Elvira Marchioni, in a fit of rage and then staging the scene to look like she had died of natural causes. The 58-year-old draughtsman, Bruno Grandi, was her only son. "I couldn't take it any more," he reportedly told police, saying he had been "worn out" by caring for her.
