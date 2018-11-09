Consultant shot dead during repossession procedure

Asti, November 9 - A real-estate consultant died of his injuries in hospital on Friday after being shot during an operation linked to the eventual repossession of a property in the northern city of Asti, sources said. The victim was hit by two shots to the chest allegedly fired by Dario Cellino, the 91-year-old owner of the property, according to the sources. The consultant had been tasked with making an evaluation of the home. Cellino, who lived in conditions of degradation with his 57-year-old daughter, has been detained by Carabinieri police.