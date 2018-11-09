Wealth gap closing but top 10% has 1/4 total -Eurostat

Rome, November 9 - Italy's wealth gap is closing slightly but the richest 10% of the population still has over a quarter of the country's total wealth, an EU-leading ratio, Eurostat said Friday. While the richest had 24-4% in 2017, they had 23.8% in 2008, it said. The poorest 10% has only 2% of income, compared to 1.8% in 2016, the European statistics agency said.