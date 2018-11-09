Portofino piazzetta collapses due to extreme weather

Raggi lied to avoid having to quit - prosecutor
09 Novembre 2018
Genoa, November 9 - Portofino's central piazzetta, the heart of the iconic elite Ligurian seaside resort, collapsed due to extreme weather on Friday. The area of the collapse has been cordoned off. Experts said the collapse happened because the incessant rain of recent days swelled the Fondaco River that runs underneath the little square, undermining its foundations. The VIP hideaway has been cut off since October 29 when sea waves destroyed the road linking it to Santa Margherita Ligure at several points. The borgo is this reachable only by sea.
