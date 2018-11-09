Even more expansive budget was needed - Tria

Venerdì 09 Novembre 2018 | 16:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Raggi lied to avoid having to quit - prosecutor

Raggi lied to avoid having to quit - prosecutor

 
Rome
Do sums on forecasts before EC reply - Tria

Do sums on forecasts before EC reply - Tria

 
Rome
Multinationals up 4.3% in Italy

Multinationals up 4.3% in Italy

 
Rome
'Suicidal' budget to avert procedure - Tria

'Suicidal' budget to avert procedure - Tria

 
Rome
Positive Italy result in everyone's interest - Centeno

Positive Italy result in everyone's interest - Centeno

 
Rome
Soccer: Balotelli, Belotti miss Italy call-up again

Soccer: Balotelli, Belotti miss Italy call-up again

 
Bologna
Man kills elderly mother

Man kills elderly mother

 
Vatican City
No 'price list' for sacraments says pope

No 'price list' for sacraments says pope

 
Rome
Soccer: Lazio qualify for Europa League KO stage

Soccer: Lazio qualify for Europa League KO stage

 
Rome
Health minister Grillo gives birth

Health minister Grillo gives birth

 
Rome
Wealth gap closing but top 10% has 1/4 total -Eurostat

Wealth gap closing but top 10% has 1/4 total -Eurostat

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Terremoto ad Altamura: scossa di magnitudo 3.5 avvertita in tutta la provincia

Terremoto, trema Altamura (magnitudo 3,5): scosse avvertite da Bari a Matera

Cantava per attirare i suoi clienti: a 63 anni scompare Peppino, pescivendolo di Japigia

Cantava per attirare i clienti: addio a Peppino, pescivendolo di Japigia

Lecce, 70enne in ospedale:«Ho una carota nelle parti intime»Gioco erotico o sevizia?

Lecce, 70enne in ospedale:
«Ho una carota nelle parti intime». Gioco erotico o sevizia?

Noci, attenti ai lupi: è allarme nelle campagne del sud est barese

Noci, attenti ai lupi: è allarme nelle campagne del sud est barese

Lecce, prima città in Italia per ricerche di escort

Lecce, prima città in Italia per ricerche di escort

Terremoto ad Altamura: scossa di magnitudo 3.5 avvertita in tutta la provincia

Terremoto, trema Altamura (magnitudo 3,5): scosse avvertite da Bari a Matera

Noci, attenti ai lupi: è allarme nelle campagne del sud est barese

Noci, attenti ai lupi: è allarme nelle campagne del sud est barese

Nigeriano sventa furto in un supermercato in Puglia, titolare lo assume

Nigeriano sventa furto in un supermercato in Puglia, titolare lo assume

Lecce, 70enne in ospedale:«Ho una carota nelle parti intime»Gioco erotico o sevizia?

Lecce, 70enne in ospedale:
«Ho una carota nelle parti intime». Gioco erotico o sevizia?

Bari, Claudio Baglioni vince perché dopo 50 anni è ancora "Al Centro" della musica italiana

Bari, Claudio Baglioni vince perché dopo 50 anni è ancora "Al Centro" della musica italiana

Rome

Even more expansive budget was needed - Tria

We found balance between social, financial stability - minister

Even more expansive budget was needed - Tria

Rome, November 9 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Friday reiterated that the government does not intend bow to European Commission demands to change its budget plan for 2019, adding that, ideally, the package would have been even more expansive than it already is. The Commission has said it will consider opening infringement proceedings if the budget, which sees Italy running a deficit of 2.4% of GDP next year, is not changed in a significant way. Tria told parliament on Friday, however, that the recent slowdown in economic activity vindicated the decision to use the budget to try to boost growth. "We realise that the problems that have been revealed would require a more incisive expansive budget," Tria said. "But it was necessary to find the right balance between financial and social stability, both of which are needed".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati