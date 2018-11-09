Milan bourse down, spread up to 300 points

Milan, November 9 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index shed 1.1% in early trading on Friday, making the Italian bourse the worst performer of the major European markets. A return of the pressure on Italy's State bonds and the poor quarterly results posted by some big companies weighed down the index. Fincantieri's stock lost 7%, Leonardo was down 6% and TIM shed 4%. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed to 301 basis points in early trading after closing at 294 on Thursday. The yield on the BTP was 3.43% amid the ongoing tug-of-war between Brussels and Rome over the Italian government's budget plan for 2019.