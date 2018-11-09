One dead after firework-factory explosion

Raggi lied to avoid having to quit - prosecutor
Lecce
09 Novembre 2018
Lecce, November 9 - A young man is dead and two other people are injured after an explosion at a firework factory in the southern region of Puglia on Friday, sources said. The dead man is 19-year-old Gabriele Cosma, the son of the owner of the plant between the city of Lecce and the town of Arnesano. The two injured workers are in Lecce's Copertino hospital.
