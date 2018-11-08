Asia Bibi requested asylum in Netherlands - lawyer
08 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 8 - Asia Bibi's lawyer, Saif ul-Malook, told CNN on Thursday that a request for asylum has been presented in the Netherlands for the woman, her husband and her children. Bibi is a Pakistani Christian woman who was condemned to death by hanging for blasphemy eight years ago but was recently acquitted by the Supreme Court. She has been unable to leave the country because of fundamentalist Islamic protests. Bibi's husband on Tuesday appealed to Italy for help in getting out of Pakistan.
