We'll soon cut salaries of all lawmakers - Di Maio

Asia Bibi requested asylum in Netherlands - lawyer
Rome
08 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 8 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that the government is set to cut the salaries of Italy's lawmakers. "We think parliamentarians earn too much and soon we'll have to lay our hands on the salaries of all the parliamentarians, using the office of the speaker of the Lower House and of the Senate," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio said in a live Facebook broadcast.
