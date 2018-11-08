Drug-trafficking gang dismantled

Rome, November 8 - An gang allegedly involved in trafficking and selling drugs that was organized in a military fashion is the focus of a police operation underway in Rome. The organization was able to get large quantities of drugs to sell, with the suspects facing the aggravating factor of allegedly being "an armed criminal group". A total of 22 restrictive measures have been issued by the preliminary investigations judge and police are conducting numerous searches. The organization seems to have been operating in the Tufello area in the Italian capital's outskirts.