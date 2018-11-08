Plan to start door-to-door collection of used cooking oil

Rimini, November 8 - A recycling consortium has presented a proposal for the door-to-door collection of used cooking oil throughout Italy so it can be turned into biodiesel. The CONOE consortium presented the proposal for a cooperation agreement with Italian association of local councils ANCI at the Ecomondo-Key Energy fair in Rimini. At the moment it is estimated that only a quarter of used household oils end up at biorefineries - the rest goes down the drain or into the environment. If Italy recycled all of its used household vegetable oil and transformed it into biodiesel it would save an estimated 112 million euros on oil imports.