St Martin's Summer to hit Italy Monday

Rome, November 8 - A St Martin's Summer will hit Italy on Monday with unusually balmy weather and temperatures above 20 degrees, especially in the centre and south, forecasters said Thursday. Italy is usually blessed with a late-blooming warm spell after the first frosts of the year around St Martin's Day, November 11. The north will see some residual showers this weekend after the recent wave of devastating and deadly storms that killed 33 people and caused some three billion euros of damage.