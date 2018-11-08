Talks ongoing but deficit stays at 2.4% - Tria

Rome, November 8 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Thursday talks with the EU on the 2019 budget would carry on but the deficit of 2.4% would remain despite new European Commission forecasts of 2.9% in 2019 and 3.1% in 2020. The EC forecast, he said, was the result of "a technical failure" and would not "influence the continuation of constructive dialogue with the Commission". Tria said "the fact remains that the Italian parliament has authorised a maximum deficit of 2.4% for 2019 which the government, therefore, is committed to respecting". The EC forecasts, Tria added, were based on an "inattentive and partial analysis". He said they "are in sharp contrast with those of the Italian government". Tria said he was "sorry" for the EC's "technical failure".