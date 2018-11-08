Pernigotti says production to stay in Italy

Novi Ligure, November 8 - Chocolate maker Pernigotti said Thursday it plans "to externalise its productive activities solely on national territory". It said it was looking for "industrial partners in Italy, to whom to entrust the production, in accordance with the aim of trying to relocate the maximum number of staff involved with firms operating in the same sector, or third parties". It said "the company is already talking to some major Italian companies in the confectionery sector". The mayor of Novi Ligure near Alessandria on Wednesday voiced his opposition to the closure of the main plant of the loss-making historic local chocolate maker. Rocchino Muliere said the decision was "absurd and unacceptable".