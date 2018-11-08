Poste Italiane posts 9-mt profits of over 1 bn

Rome, November 8 - Italian post office company Poste Italiane on Thursday posted 9-month profits of over 1 bn, 46% up on the same period last year. Net profits were up 50% to 321 million in the third quarter od this year, it said. Earnings were 2.5 billion euros in the quarter and just under eight billion in the nine months. The dividend was 0.44 euros. photo: CEO Mattea Del Fante