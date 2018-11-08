Italian woman dead in Marseille, father confirms

Rome, November 8 - An Italian woman has died in a building collapse in Marseille earlier this week, her father confirmed Wednesday night. Simona Carpignano, 30, from Taranto, had been missing since Wednesday. "Sadly, the news is correct," said the father. Carpignano, who spoke fluent Chinese and Arabic, had gone to Marseille to study and work. Taranto Archbishop Msgr Filippo Santoro sent his condolences saying the Church was "close" to the grief-stricken family.