Italian woman dead in Marseille, father confirms

Venerdì 09 Novembre 2018 | 03:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Asia Bibi requested asylum in Netherlands - lawyer

Asia Bibi requested asylum in Netherlands - lawyer

 
Rome
We'll soon cut salaries of all lawmakers - Di Maio

We'll soon cut salaries of all lawmakers - Di Maio

 
Rome
Cotroneo explores 'conscience removal' in new book

Cotroneo explores 'conscience removal' in new book

 
Rome
Cars with foreign plates to be banned after 60 days

Cars with foreign plates to be banned after 60 days

 
Rome
Drug-trafficking gang dismantled

Drug-trafficking gang dismantled

 
Rimini
Plan to start door-to-door collection of used cooking oil

Plan to start door-to-door collection of used cooking oil

 
Caserta
Woman doctor nabbed for abusing boy, 9

Woman doctor nabbed for abusing boy, 9

 
Bolzano
First Italian lesbian to come out dies

First Italian lesbian to come out dies

 
Milan
Generali posts 9-mt profit 26.8% up

Generali posts 9-mt profit 26.8% up

 
Rome
Show features Europe's influence on Japanese kimono

Show features Europe's influence on Japanese kimono

 
Rome
EC revises upwards Italy deficit, Rome counterattacks

EC revises upwards Italy deficit, Rome counterattacks

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Cantava per attirare i suoi clienti: a 63 anni scompare Peppino, pescivendolo di Japigia

Cantava per attirare i clienti: addio a Peppino, pescivendolo di Japigia

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati, blitz della GdF

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati: blitz della GdF

Bari, scoperta maxi evasione fiscale per oltre 10,5 mln: arrestati 2 commercialisti

Bari: maxi evasione fiscale di oltre 10,5 mln: arrestati 2 commercialisti

Lecce, prima città in Italia per ricerche di escort

Lecce, prima città in Italia per ricerche di escort

Noci, attenti ai lupi: è allarme nelle campagne del sud est barese

Noci, attenti ai lupi: è allarme nelle campagne del sud est barese

Lecce, prima città in Italia per ricerche di escort

Lecce, prima città in Italia per ricerche di escort

Noci, attenti ai lupi: è allarme nelle campagne del sud est barese

Noci, attenti ai lupi: è allarme nelle campagne del sud est barese

«Non affitto casa ai meridionali», choc per un barese a Milano

«Non affitto casa ai meridionali», choc per un aspirante chef barese a Milano

Daily Muslim, nasce a Lecce il primo giornale dei musulmani d'Italia

Daily Muslim, nasce a Lecce il primo giornale dei musulmani d'Italia

Estetista uccisa a Mola, 4 anni in cella per un tabulato sbagliato: citata Wind3

Estetista uccisa a Mola, 4 anni in cella per un tabulato sbagliato: citata Wind3

Rome

Italian woman dead in Marseille, father confirms

Simona Carpignano, 30, from Taranto

Italian woman dead in Marseille, father confirms

Rome, November 8 - An Italian woman has died in a building collapse in Marseille earlier this week, her father confirmed Wednesday night. Simona Carpignano, 30, from Taranto, had been missing since Wednesday. "Sadly, the news is correct," said the father. Carpignano, who spoke fluent Chinese and Arabic, had gone to Marseille to study and work. Taranto Archbishop Msgr Filippo Santoro sent his condolences saying the Church was "close" to the grief-stricken family.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati