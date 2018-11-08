Safeguard savings looking to EU, markets - Mattarella

Rome, November 8 - President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday urged authorities to safeguard savings looking to the EU and the markets. He also said the economy should not be run according to "domestic horizons". Mattarella also said it was risky to make short-term calculations. He said "we can grow, we must inspire confidence." Mattarella also said "the country's sustainable development is closely linked to its unity". He said "Italy will become stronger if it succeeds in reducing the gaps existing between North and South, between cities and internal areas, between areas equipped with modern and efficient infrastructure and structurally more disadvantaged areas". Mattarella made his remarks to the new Knights of Labour, business people rewarded for their services to the economy. He added that work was a priority, and the basis of national unity.