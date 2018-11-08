Italy development only with unity - Mattarella

Rome, November 8 - President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday "the country's sustainable development is closely linked to its unity". He said "Italy will become stronger if it succeeds in reducing the gaps existing between North and South, between cities and internal areas, between areas equipped with modern and efficient infrastructure and structurally more disadvantaged areas". Mattarella made his remarks to the new Knights of Labour, business people rewarded for their services to the economy. He added that work was a priority, and the basis of national unity. Mattarella said public policy should always strive to provide "work for all".