UniCredit posts 9-mt profit of 2.16 bn

Milan, November 8 - Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit on Thursday posted nine-month profits of 2.16 billion euros, 53.7% down on the same period in 2017. Profits were 29 million euros in the third quarter, it said. The results included the impairment of the quota of Turkish unit Yapi for 846 million euros and additional charges set aside for the liquidation of alleged violations of US sanctions. photo: CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier