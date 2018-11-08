Missing doctor's body found

UniCredit posts 9-mt profit of 2.16 bn
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
Palermo
08 Novembre 2018
Palermo, November 8 - The body of a doctor swept away in a thunderstorm that hit the Palermo area Saturday was found on Thursday. Palermo doctor Giuseppe Liotta, 40, was found in a vineyard flooded by the Belice River near Roccamena. The body was spotted by a police helicopter. Some 33 people have been killed in recent storms across Italy.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su