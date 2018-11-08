ANAS board quits after Armani

Rome, November 8 - The board of directors of highway company ANAS resigned Wednesday night after CEO Gianni Vittorio Armani quit in a row with Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli. As well as president Ennio Cascetta, Cristiana Alicata, Vera Fiorani and Antonella D'Andrea. The latter were seen as representatives of rail company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS). Armani had planned a merger with FS which Toninelli has scuppered. Toninelli said Thursday it was "natural" that the board should quit under a new government. AAS has been rocked by claims it did not properly maintain a Genoa bridge that collapsed August 14 killing 43.