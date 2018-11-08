Statute of limitations deal or govt contract KO-Di Maio

Giovedì 08 Novembre 2018 | 11:18

Milan
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Genoa
Palermo
Rome
Rome
Arezzo
Arezzo
Govt summit to settle differences ongoing

Rome, November 8 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that ruling partner the League must do a deal on a reform to the statute of limitations or else their government contract would be annulled. The M5S want the statute of limitations to be stopped after first-instance trials to stop so many people seeing their trials timed out and the guilty getting off. League leader Matteo Salvini says he is amenable to a reform, but not such a drastic one, which he says will lead to "infinite trials" both for the innocent and the guilty. Di Maio and Salvini, the two deputy premiers, are holding a government summit to try to settle the disagreement on Thursday morning. Also present is Premier Giuseppe Conte. Di maio made his remarks to the Fatto Quotidiano newspaper.

