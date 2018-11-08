Statute of limitations deal or govt contract KO-Di Maio

UniCredit posts 9-mt profit of 2.16 bn
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
Rome
08 Novembre 2018
Rome, November 8 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that ruling partner the League must do a deal on a reform to the statute of limitations or else their government contract would be annulled. The M5S want the statute of limitations to be stopped after first-instance trials to stop so many people seeing their trials timed out and the guilty getting off. League leader Matteo Salvini says he is amenable to a reform, but not such a drastic one, which he says will lead to "infinite trials" both for the innocent and the guilty. Di Maio and Salvini, the two deputy premiers, are holding a government summit to try to settle the disagreement on Thursday morning. Also present is Premier Giuseppe Conte. Di maio made his remarks to the Fatto Quotidiano newspaper.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su