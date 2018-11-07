Canova and Zerocalcare star in new shows

Rome, November 7 - A show on legendary photographer Paolo Pellegrin and the cartoonist Zerocalcare in Rome, Neoclassical painter Antonio Canova in Possagno, a rediscovered painting by Francesco Hayez in Trento and German Expressionism in Parma are the highlights of the art scene in Italy over the weekend beginning on November 9. ROME - Men, wars, humanitarian emergencies and the relationship between the human condition and nature are the themes running through the show 'Paolo Pellegrin: An Anthology'. The show will run from November 7 until March 10 at MAXXI. Some 150 photos from 20 years of the legendary photographer's career are on show. Starting on November 10 there will also be an exhibition on the cartoonist Michele Rech, also known as 'Zerocalcare', entitled 'Dig Ditches. Feed Croccodriles'. Running through March 10, the show revolves around three main themes: Pop and Tribe, Resistance and Politics and Non-Reportage. For the first time in Rome there will also be the works of the Belgian artist Julien Friedler in the exhibition 'Behind the World' at the Complesso del Vittoriano from November 9 to December 2. POSSAGNO - The Gypsotheca and Museo Antonio Canova will from November 11 until April 28 be hosting 'Canova's George Washington' to celebrate 200 years since the Italian sculptor created a monument to the first US president, a statue unveiled in 1821 at the Raleigh capital hill but destroyed in a fire decade later. TRENTO - An 1831 painting entitled 'Rest During the Escape from Egypt' by Francesco Hayez that has been rediscovered will be the star exhibit of 'Under the Sky of Egypt' at Castello del Buonconsiglio from November 9 to February 24. Some 15 other works by the same artist will be showcased alongside it. FAENZA - 'Aztecs, Mayans, Incans and the Cultures of Ancient America' is an exhibition at the Mic Museo Internazionale delle Ceramiche from November 11 to April 28. MILAN - Photographs, posters, video contributions and memorabilia are in the 'Milan and the Cinema' exhibition at Palazzo Morando Costume Moda Immagine from November 8 to February 10. The show explores the relationship between the city and the film industry from 1910 to the 1960s and most recent productions. PARMA - The cultural and artistic currents of Germany in the early twentieth century with the focus on unfettered expression of emotions, the imagination and spiritual intensity are at the center of the show 'From Expressionism to New Objectivity: the Avant-gardes in Germany at Palazzo del Governatore from November 10 to February 24. There are about 40 works and two sections: one on German Expressionism and the other on aesthetic changes in the years immediately following WWI.