'Simona's body found in Marseille' - FB friends

Rome, November 7 - Friends of 30-year-old Taranto woman Simona Carpignano said on Facebook Wednesday that her body had been found under the rubble of one of two buildings that collapsed in Marseille Tuesday. "Simona's body has been found. They've sadly seen it. The wait of the parents, the family, and friends is over: Simona Carpignano has been found lifeless under the rubble", they said.