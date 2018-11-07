Italian Space Agency needs 'scientists, not soldiers'

Rome, November 7 - Deputy Minister of Instruction, University and Research (MIUR) Lorenzo Fioramonti said Wednesday that there is a need for "more scientists, not soldiers". He was commenting on the possible choice of General Pasquale Preziosa, former aeronautics chief of staff, as head of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) after Roberto Battiston left. "I have read the name in newspapers but we have not discussed this with the minister," Fioramonti said on the sidelines of a ceremony to launch the EPOS-ERIC consortium at the ministry.