Cagliari striker's brother nabbed for kidnap plot

Cagliari, November 7 - The brother of Cagliari striker Marco Sau, Davide, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of taking part in a plot to kidnap a noted Sardinian restaurateur. Davide Sau is accused of being the custodian of the alleged gang's arms, explosives, munitions and drugs. The plan to kidnap Alberto Melis, owner of two top Cagliari restaurants, was thwarted by police on Saturday night.