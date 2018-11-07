Giovedì 08 Novembre 2018 | 11:29

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati, blitz della GdF

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati: blitz della GdF

Bari, scoperta maxi evasione fiscale per oltre 10,5 mln: arrestati 2 commercialisti

Bari: maxi evasione fiscale di oltre 10,5 mln: arrestati 2 commercialisti

Cantava per attirare i suoi clienti: a 63 anni scompare Peppino, pescivendolo di Japigia

Cantava per attirare i clienti: addio a Peppino, pescivendolo di Japigia

Taranto, fine di un'era: l'insegna di ArcelorMittal sostituisce quella Ilva

L'insegna Ilva diventa ArcerlorMittal. L'ad Jehl: «Priorità piano ambientale»

Vandali spezzano menhir a Bisceglie, la stele con foro

Vandali spezzano menhir a Bisceglie, la stele con foro

Florence

Verdini gets 4 yrs 4 mts for bankruptcy

For failure of building firms

Verdini gets 4 yrs 4 mts for bankruptcy

Florence, November 7 - A Florence court on Wednesday sentenced former Berlusconi ally Denis Verdini to four years and four months in prison for the bankruptcy of several building companies. Verdini, now leader of a small centrist group, was convicted along with businessmen Ignazio Arnone, who got three years and four months, and his son Marco Arnone who got two years and four months. The trial regarded transactions between Verdini's former CCF bank and the Arnones' firms.

