Verdini gets 4 yrs 4 mts for bankruptcy

Florence, November 7 - A Florence court on Wednesday sentenced former Berlusconi ally Denis Verdini to four years and four months in prison for the bankruptcy of several building companies. Verdini, now leader of a small centrist group, was convicted along with businessmen Ignazio Arnone, who got three years and four months, and his son Marco Arnone who got two years and four months. The trial regarded transactions between Verdini's former CCF bank and the Arnones' firms.