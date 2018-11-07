Bankruptcy asked for Saint-Vincent casino

Aosta, November 7 - Prosecutors on Wednesday asked for the Saint-Vicent casino near Aosta to be declared bankrupt. A prosecutor said this was because the casino was in a state of "irreversible crisis". The gambling locale was affected by "grace insolvency, the debt situation, the substantially closed lines of credit and therefore an irreversible crisis". On October 25 the Val d'Aosta audit court sentenced 21 regional councillors an ex-councillors to pay 30 million euros in damages over funding of 140 million euros given to the Casino in Saint-Vincent. Among those found guilty were former governors Augusto Rollandin (4.5 million) and Pierluigi Marquis (807,000 euros). The officials and ex-officials were found to have broken funding norms.