Olympics: Italy has great chance for 2026 says Bach

Rome, November 7 - Italy has an "excellent chance" of landing the 2026 Winter Olympics, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Wednesday. Bach said the joint bid by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo "has an excellent chance. They will have to work hard, but so far it is a very promising bid". Bach said "it is still a good competition: Italy with its passion for sport and its ability to successfully organise major events has excellent chances of victory".