Italy's Enria picked as head of ECB supervision

Rome, November 7 - The Governing Council of the European Central Bank today nominated Italy's Andrea Enria as the new Chair of the Supervisory Board. Cambridge and Bocconi educated Enria, 57, was selected from a shortlist of candidates compiled by the Governing Council on 26 September. The ECB today informed the Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON), Roberto Gualtieri, about its decision, in line with the Interinstitutional Agreement between the ECB and the European Parliament. The ECB also informed the President of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council, Hartwig Löger. Enria will be invited by the ECON Committee to a public hearing. Andrea Enria currently serves as the Chairperson of the European Banking Authority. If approved by the Parliament and confirmed by the Council of the European Union, Mr Enria will succeed Danièle Nouy as Chair of the Supervisory Board on 1 January 2019. The Chair is appointed for a non-renewable five-year term.