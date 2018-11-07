No extenuating circumstances for mercy killing -court

Rome, November 7 - There can be no extenuating circumstances for mercy killing, Italy's top court said Wednesday. Ruling in the case of a husband who shot dead his wife, suffering from late-stage Alzheimer's, the supreme Cassation Court upheld a verdict of murder without what it called any "ethical discount". The Cassation judges said legislation might be changed when the Constitutional Court makes a ruling on euthanasia, expected by September. But as things stand, a mercy killer cannot be granted the extenuating circumstance of "acting with particular moral value" in ending the life of a person "who finds themself in conditions of grave and irreversible physical suffering".