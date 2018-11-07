M5S calls inquiry into dissidents after decree vote

Giovedì 08 Novembre 2018 | 11:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Deal struck on statute of limitations, in force in Jan 2020

Deal struck on statute of limitations, in force in Jan 2020

 
Brussels
EC revises Italy deficit up to 2.9% and 3.1% in 2019, 2020

EC revises Italy deficit up to 2.9% and 3.1% in 2019, 2020

 
Milan
UniCredit posts 9-mt profit of 2.16 bn

UniCredit posts 9-mt profit of 2.16 bn

 
Rome
Deal struck on statute of limitations, in force in Jan 2020

Deal struck on statute of limitations, in force in Jan 2020

 
Rome
ANAS board quits after Armani

ANAS board quits after Armani

 
Rome
Soccer: Man U beat Juve, Roma beat CSKA (2)

Soccer: Man U beat Juve, Roma beat CSKA (2)

 
Rome
Italian woman dead in Marseille, father confirms

Italian woman dead in Marseille, father confirms

 
Genoa
270 kg of heroin found in port of Genoa

270 kg of heroin found in port of Genoa

 
Palermo
Missing doctor's body found

Missing doctor's body found

 
Rome
Soccer: Man U beat Juve, Roma beat CSKA

Soccer: Man U beat Juve, Roma beat CSKA

 
Rome
Statute of limitations deal or govt contract KO-Di Maio

Statute of limitations deal or govt contract KO-Di Maio

 
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

i più letti

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati, blitz della GdF

Regione, 23 milioni di parcelle a 2 avvocati: blitz della GdF

Bari, scoperta maxi evasione fiscale per oltre 10,5 mln: arrestati 2 commercialisti

Bari: maxi evasione fiscale di oltre 10,5 mln: arrestati 2 commercialisti

Cantava per attirare i suoi clienti: a 63 anni scompare Peppino, pescivendolo di Japigia

Cantava per attirare i clienti: addio a Peppino, pescivendolo di Japigia

Taranto, fine di un'era: l'insegna di ArcelorMittal sostituisce quella Ilva

L'insegna Ilva diventa ArcerlorMittal. L'ad Jehl: «Priorità piano ambientale»

Vandali spezzano menhir a Bisceglie, la stele con foro

Vandali spezzano menhir a Bisceglie, la stele con foro

Rome

M5S calls inquiry into dissidents after decree vote

'Reported senators' behavior to arbitrators'

M5S calls inquiry into dissidents after decree vote

Rome, November 7 - The Senate whip for the Five Star Movement (M5S) said Wednesday after the approval of the government's security and migration decree that he had called for an investigation into those not toeing the party line. "As party caucus leader, I have reported to the arbitrators the behavior in the hall by Senators Gregorio De Falco, Paola Nugnes, Elena Fattori, Matteo Mantero and Virginia La Mura, who have initiated an investigation into them," M5S party whip Stefano Patuanelli said. "The behavior is especially serious since," Patuanelli added, "it was a matter of a confidence vote for the government."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati