M5S calls inquiry into dissidents after decree vote

Rome, November 7 - The Senate whip for the Five Star Movement (M5S) said Wednesday after the approval of the government's security and migration decree that he had called for an investigation into those not toeing the party line. "As party caucus leader, I have reported to the arbitrators the behavior in the hall by Senators Gregorio De Falco, Paola Nugnes, Elena Fattori, Matteo Mantero and Virginia La Mura, who have initiated an investigation into them," M5S party whip Stefano Patuanelli said. "The behavior is especially serious since," Patuanelli added, "it was a matter of a confidence vote for the government."