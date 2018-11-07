Giovedì 08 Novembre 2018 | 11:37

Rome
Deal struck on statute of limitations, in force in Jan 2020

Brussels
EC revises Italy deficit up to 2.9% and 3.1% in 2019, 2020

Milan
UniCredit posts 9-mt profit of 2.16 bn

Rome
Deal struck on statute of limitations, in force in Jan 2020

Rome
ANAS board quits after Armani

Rome
Soccer: Man U beat Juve, Roma beat CSKA (2)

Rome
Italian woman dead in Marseille, father confirms

Genoa
270 kg of heroin found in port of Genoa

Palermo
Missing doctor's body found

Rome
Soccer: Man U beat Juve, Roma beat CSKA

Rome
Statute of limitations deal or govt contract KO-Di Maio

Bari

Beautician's ex cleared of murder on appeal

At Mola di Bari

Beautician's ex cleared of murder on appeal

Bari, November 7 - The former boyfriend of an Italo-Brazilian beautician was acquitted on appeal Wednesday of murdering her in December 2013. Antonio Colamonico had been convicted of the murder of 29-year-old Bruna Bovino in the beauty salon she ran at Mola di Bari on December 12, 2013. He had got 25 years in jail for murder and arson. The Bari appeals court cleared him "for not having committed the crime".

