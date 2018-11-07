Beautician's ex cleared of murder on appeal

Bari, November 7 - The former boyfriend of an Italo-Brazilian beautician was acquitted on appeal Wednesday of murdering her in December 2013. Antonio Colamonico had been convicted of the murder of 29-year-old Bruna Bovino in the beauty salon she ran at Mola di Bari on December 12, 2013. He had got 25 years in jail for murder and arson. The Bari appeals court cleared him "for not having committed the crime".