No official news from Marseille says Carpignano's dad

Bari
07 Novembre 2018
Bari, November 7 - There is no official news yet about Simona Carpignano, a 30-year-old Taranto woman believed to have died in one of the two Marseille building collapses, her father told ANSA Wednesday. Simona Carpignano, who spoke Arabic and Chinese, had gone to the southern French city to work. "At the moment we have no official news and we are well supported by our consulate," said her father. "Consul General Alessandro Giovine has been with us since we arrived". Simona's father added that fire teams were still at work in Rue d'Aubagne. "The removal of the rubble is continuing," he said. He also said friends of Simona's who are in Marseille "are waiting like us".
