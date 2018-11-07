100 Florentine girls say pix put on porn site

Deal struck on statute of limitations, in force in Jan 2020
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
Florence
07 Novembre 2018
Florence, November 7 - Around 100 girls in Florence have complained to police that photographs of them have been 'stolen' from social media and put on a porno website. The case was kicked off by a segment on satirical TV show Le Iene. The Italian postal police have opened a probe into the case, which does not only involve the Florentine girls, they said.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su